Banga Bibhushan event goes on despite Amratya Sen controversy: THIS person to get Banbabibhushan

This year, actor and MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev is getting the 'Banga Bhushan' for his contribution to Bengali films. Adhikari himself confirmed this on social media. He even posted the invitation letter from the Chief Minister.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Bangabibhushan' award ceremony is going on at Chander Hat despite the row that erupted after Nobel Laureate Amratya Sen refused accepting the highest state honour. However, Nobel laureate economist Abhishek Vinayak Banerjee and scientist Vikas Singh are ready to accept the honour.

According to sources, the state government will give 'Bangabhushan' honor to actress Rituparna Sengupta, tabla player Anindya Chatterjee, Sharad player Devjyoti Basu, singer Kaushik Chakraborty, Shreya Ghoshal, Srijat, Kumar Shanu, June Mallya, Indrani Halder, Srijit Mukhopadhyay.

