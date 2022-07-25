'Bangabibhushan' award ceremony is going on at Chander Hat despite the row that erupted after Nobel Laureate Amratya Sen refused accepting the highest state honour. However, Nobel laureate economist Abhishek Vinayak Banerjee and scientist Vikas Singh are ready to accept the honour.

This year, actor and MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev is getting the 'Banga Bhushan' for his contribution to Bengali films. Adhikari himself confirmed this on social media. He even posted the invitation letter from the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the state government will give 'Bangabhushan' honor to actress Rituparna Sengupta, tabla player Anindya Chatterjee, Sharad player Devjyoti Basu, singer Kaushik Chakraborty, Shreya Ghoshal, Srijat, Kumar Shanu, June Mallya, Indrani Halder, Srijit Mukhopadhyay.