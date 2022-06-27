Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again raised her voice against the ongoing clashes over the Bengal Awas Yojana. She attacks BJP from the stage of the financial assistance programme of the 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme in Burdwan on Monday. The chief minister claimed that the name of Bangla Awas Yojana will remain the same. She will go to Delhi if necessary.

The state government is misguiding the common man by changing the name of the central govt scheme, which has been repeatedly accused by the state's leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and other BJP leaders. In response to the complaint, the Centre had informed the state that the Centre would not give any more money to the scheme if the Prime Minister's name was not included in the housing scheme. This time, the Chief Minister opened her mouth on the ongoing debate over the Bangla Awas Yojana.

In a complaint on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "The money of Bengal Awas Yojana and Bengal's road scheme is being withheld. I had sent a delegation of MPs (to Delhi), let's see what they are doing next. Otherwise, I may have to go to Delhi too. These have to be resolved." Not stopping here, Mamata added, "Any state can have a house (read scheme) in its own name. Gujarat will be named after Gujarat. If Uttar Pradesh can be named after Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan can be in the name of Rajasthan, then why do you object if it is in the name of bengal."

Mamata further said, "There was a politics of division during the elections. Then you also object in taking the name of Bengal! I will talk about Bengal again and again. I will talk about the country." The Chief Minister can be heard shaking his hand and saying, 'Bangla Awas Yojana will continue.'