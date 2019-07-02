close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorism

Bangladeshi terror group using Madrasas in West Bengal for radicalisation, recruitment

The recruitment by the group is done through Madrasas, mosques, and their network is especially active in Murshidabad, Malda and Nadia districts of West Bengal.

Bangladeshi terror group using Madrasas in West Bengal for radicalisation, recruitment
Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said there are inputs of terror outfit Jammaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad, in West Bengal, for radicalisation and recruitment activities. Notably, the Centre has notified the JMB and all its manifestation as terrorist organisation.

On October 2,2014, the terrorist group had carried out a blast at a house in Burdwan district of West Bengal. A person, identified as Sakil Gazi, had died in the incident. An investigation into the incidence was conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which said that the blast was carried by the JMB. The NIA had further said that the outfit was trying to establish Sharia law by overthrowing a democratically elected government in Bangladesh. Later, the group had also carried out a low intensity blast in Bodh Gaya in Bihar, when people had gathered to hear the Dalai Lama.

According to some reports by the intelligence agencies, terror camps have been set up by the JMB and other terrorist groups along Bangladesh border and areas of West Bengal. The reports also refer to the possibility of the presence of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the camps.

The JMB is using border area not only for hideout but also for recruitment purposes. The recruitment by the group is done through Madrasas, mosques, and their network is especially active in Murshidabad, Malda and Nadia districts of West Bengal, and parts of Muslim-majority districts in Assam.

The Home Ministry also said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before and after Lok Sabha election 2019, resulting in death and injuries of several people, including political workers in West Bengal.

Tags:
TerrorismWest BengalBangladeshJammaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
Next
Story

Hyderabad airport launches DigiYatra face recognition trials for passengers

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Watch Zee News ground report on Mumbai rains