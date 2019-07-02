Bangladeshi terror group using Madrasas in West Bengal for radicalisation, recruitment

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said there are inputs of terror outfit Jammaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad, in West Bengal, for radicalisation and recruitment activities. Notably, the Centre has notified the JMB and all its manifestation as terrorist organisation.

On October 2,2014, the terrorist group had carried out a blast at a house in Burdwan district of West Bengal. A person, identified as Sakil Gazi, had died in the incident. An investigation into the incidence was conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which said that the blast was carried by the JMB. The NIA had further said that the outfit was trying to establish Sharia law by overthrowing a democratically elected government in Bangladesh. Later, the group had also carried out a low intensity blast in Bodh Gaya in Bihar, when people had gathered to hear the Dalai Lama.

According to some reports by the intelligence agencies, terror camps have been set up by the JMB and other terrorist groups along Bangladesh border and areas of West Bengal. The reports also refer to the possibility of the presence of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the camps.

The JMB is using border area not only for hideout but also for recruitment purposes. The recruitment by the group is done through Madrasas, mosques, and their network is especially active in Murshidabad, Malda and Nadia districts of West Bengal, and parts of Muslim-majority districts in Assam.

The Home Ministry also said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before and after Lok Sabha election 2019, resulting in death and injuries of several people, including political workers in West Bengal.