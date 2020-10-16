Barabanki teenage girl was raped before being strangled, confirms autopsy

BARABANKI: A teenaged girl, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district, was raped before being strangled, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday (Oct 16) citing post-mortem report.

Speaking to PTI, the police said that post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed that she was raped before being killed by the accused. "Charges related to rape will be included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station," Additional Superintendent of Police RS Gautam said, adding that some suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

On October 14, the victim's father had informed the police that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. Later, family members found her dead. A police team visited the village and collected evidence, before lodging an FIR, the police officer said.

The incident comes on the line of Hathras gang-rape and murder in which a 19-year-old woman died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in the district on September 14.

The Hathras woman died at a hospital in Delhi on September 29, a fortnight after her assault allegedly by four upper caste men of her village.

The assault and death of the Hathras woman, and her cremation by the authorities in the dead of the night, triggered an outrage and protests in parts of the country.

