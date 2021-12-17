Basani Financial's Sumedh Basani uses platform of Thoughtcast to help millions all over the world

Sumedh Basani is a well-known insurance CEO that is on a mission to help the world in whatever way he can. Sumedh has created a digital platform known as Thoughtcastofficial, which aims to guide people all over the world in the areas of fitness, health, relationships, depression, anxiety, infidelity, self-help, mindset training, business, marketing, and many more. This universal platform has grown tremendous volume TikTok in the last quarter of 2021. “If I can help someone today, that person can help another, and we move toward a world of altruism”, says Sumedh.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemics indirect effects, Sumedh has aimed his platform to help people having difficulty in life. His principles of holistic healing and doing better in all areas instead of one allow people to see massive change. Sumedh posts podcasts on his social media platforms which are shared and viewed by millions all over the world. In addition to this, Sumedh works with his viewers in one-on-one private consulting/coaching programs. His honest and science-based approach has gained massive popularity toward the end of 2021 and has many dating experts adopting his techniques, teachings, and philosophies.

Sumedh’s overall focus with Thoughtcastofficial seemed to have originally started out of his desire to promote health insurance practices for the general public. Being an expert in financial services, Sumedh advocates for a greater understanding of proven financial vehicles to build, secure, and utilize wealth in tax-efficient methods. His popularity skyrocketed when he talked about his personal relationships, which he attributes as a major factor in his growth toward his success as a businessman and entrepreneur.

The philosophy and principles that Sumedh is guided by are modern, science-based, and analytical. Sumedh’s major ideals that discipline, patience and honesty promotes a high level of self-growth in all areas is something he educates his clients in. His method to create structured strategies and step by step success strategies has allowed hundreds of his clients to see massive success in all aspects of their lives. Sumedh’s undeniable growth in the mental health industry and his rapidly growing presence as a health and wellness influencer is something we are all excited to view in 2022.

