हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tourism

Beautification of Srinagar underway to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley

In an effort to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun beautification work in Srinagar under the Smart City project. Dazzling paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk, showcasing the culture and picturesque scenes from around the Valley.

Beautification of Srinagar underway to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley
Representational Image

Srinagar: In an effort to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun beautification work in Srinagar under the Smart City project. 

Dazzling paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk, showcasing the culture and picturesque scenes from around the Valley. 

According to Rizwan Khurshid, Project Coordinator of the Srinagar Smart City project, the images of tourist spots will draw the attention of new visitors and give tourism a boost. 

"This project is for the city and these scenes are a part of pedestrian movement in the bustling city. These paintings are also likely to attract tourists to other places around the Union Territory," said Khurshid.

Local residents have also lauded the move, saying it will help in boosting tourism. "This is a very good step as this will develop the city. They are making a parking space as well. I hope that this gives tourism a boost. These things should continue in the future," said a local resident named Jahangir Beig. 

Faro Ahmad, another local resident, said, "We are glad that Srinagar is turning into a smart city. It is becoming more and more beautiful and will be seen by many people as this area sees a lot of traffic."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TourismJammu and KashmirSrinagarSmart city project
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP urges election commission to restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning

Must Watch

PT43M46S

Taal Thok Ke: Does Rahul Gandhi like corruption?