New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to curb violence in the state and said that in today’s time “Bengal means Blood,’ ANI reported.

Adhikari’s comments came in counter to Banerjee’s Bengal Global Business Summit, whose theme is Bengal is “Bengal means Business” and he was referring to the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

“It is not a Bengal for business, as the Bengal global business summit intends to showcase,” he added.

As per the official website of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the sixth edition of the business congregation this year intends to "showcase the world that `Bengal Means Business` and to explore more business opportunities, forge partnership and collaboration."

The summit is a part of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s eight-pillar strategy for the development of the state as a global hub for business and invite investement in the state.

The two-day `Bengal Global Business Summit` began at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata on Wednesday.

However, the Leader of Opposition Adhikari said that "syndicate raj" prevails in the state, leaving no space for industries to flourish.

"Can`t have industries in Bengal, land policy is bad. There is syndicate raj here, be it coal...This is not Bengal for business, but Bengal for blood, and Bengal for `Birbhum bomb`," he told ANI.

Earlier this month, the police had recovered crude bombs in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum`s Sikandarpur village.

The crude bombs were recovered at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the infamous Birbhum violence in which at least eight people including two children were charred to death.

On being asked whether he received the invitation to the Bengal global business summit, Adhikari said that the Opposition has no recognition in the state, and alleged that the state government is "for the family, by the family".

"No question of invitation...LoP in Bengal has no recognition. The system is such that it`s for the family, by the family, and of the `Kalighat Banerjee family`..." he said.

