Kolkata: In a heated exchange of words, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday retaliated against BJP's accusations of her state being a "safe haven" for terrorists. This verbal skirmish erupted after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of key suspects linked to the explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe last month. The NIA, in a prompt operation, apprehended the main perpetrator, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, and his associate, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. These individuals are suspected to have ties with an ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The swift action of the NIA shed light on the intricate network of terror operatives, sparking allegations from the BJP.

BJP's Terror 'Safe Haven' Jibe

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, wasted no time in accusing West Bengal of providing refuge to terrorists. He claimed that the state had transformed into a sanctuary for such nefarious elements under Mamata Banerjee's governance. However, Banerjee vehemently refuted these claims, citing the successful collaboration between the West Bengal Police and central intelligence agencies in apprehending the suspects.

NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka.



West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe…

Mamata Banerjee's Counterattack

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee vehemently defended her state's integrity. She highlighted the fact that the accused were swiftly captured within two hours of their arrival in Bengal, emphasizing the proactive stance of the state's law enforcement agencies. "Heard one BJP leader saying that a bomb blast took place in Bangalore. The accused are from Karnataka, not from here. They were hiding in Bengal for two hours and in two hours our police managed to nab them. And they are saying that Bengal is not safe?" she said.

Social Media Spat And Political Fallout

The war of words spilt onto social media platforms, with both parties using digital platforms to assert their narratives. The West Bengal Police took to social media to refute Malviya's claims, asserting the state's commitment to combating terrorism. Meanwhile, the BJP reiterated its stance, accusing Banerjee's administration of fostering an environment conducive to criminal activities. "Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies," West Bengal Police said on X.

Falsehood at its worst!



Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies.

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities," the state police further said.

The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies.



West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities.

BJP Vs TMC: Past Controversies

The exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP resurrected echoes of past controversies. While attacking the TMC regime, BJP cited Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's reference to Kolkata's Garden Reach area as "mini-Pakistan" while speaking to a Pakistani daily in 2016. The saffron party said, "Bobby Hakim's chilling comparison to 'mini Pakistan' finds validation as Mamata Banerjee's leniency emboldens criminals. The time for decisive action against this culture of impunity is now!"

The BJP seized upon this reference to underscore its claims of deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.