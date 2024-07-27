Bengaluru Hostel Murder: Check Shocking Details Revealed During Investigation

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman named Kriti Kumari was found murdered in her paying guest (PG) in Bengaluru. The CCTV footage went viral, showing the victim being stabbed by a man, later identified as her boyfriend. Following the incident, multiple updates have emerged.

Here Are The Key Highlights:

Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder case of a 24-year-old woman at a PG Bengaluru on July 23. Reportedly, the accused identified as Abhishek, was arrested in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he fled after committing murder.

The accused and the victim's roommate frequently argued about his unemployment, and when their fights escalated, Ms. Kumari would often intervene. She allegedly advised her roommate to distance herself from him, which provoked the man and ultimately led him to kill Ms. Kumari, as per the reports.

Police Bengaluru Commissioner, B Dayananda informed that the three were made to upright the culprit and police teams are working on it to apprehend the accused.

In the viral video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the hostel accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out. As per the report, the victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer.