Bengaluru Hostel Murder: Man Accused Of Killing 24-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: A horrifying incident occurred in Bengaluru that left many in shock, where a 24-year-old woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala. CCTV footage has emerged, purportedly showing the same incident, depicting her being stabbed by a man.

The man accused of brutally killing a 24-year-old woman inside her PG in Bengaluru was arrested in Madhya Pradesh today and is being brought to the city for further investigation, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand confirmed, NDTV reported.

As per the police, the man is the boyfriend of Ms Kumari's roommate at the hostel. The accused and the roommate frequently argued over his unemployment, and when their fights escalated, Ms. Kumari would often intervene. She allegedly advised her roommate to distance herself from him, which provoked the man and ultimately led him to kill Ms. Kumari, police reported.

According to the police, the murder took place on the night of July 23 night. The assailant had sneaked into a room and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari.

The police informed that the victim Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar and she was employed in a private farm in the city, PTI reported.

The footage of the incident goes viral on social media, In the clip, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out.

The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rush to the spot, but they could not save her.