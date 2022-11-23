Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi says BJP crushing Oppn's voice, accuses it of buying corrupt MLAs in Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur(MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led- Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after winding up its Maharashtra leg. The walkathon began around 6.30 a.m. after Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole handed over the yatra flag to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath at a village in Burhanpur district around 5.30 a.m. Addressing a rally in MP's Burhanpur, Gandhi took a jibe at the ruling BJP, he said, "We started the Bharat Jodo Yatra as all democratic ways to raise the voice of opposition had been closed. We cannot reach them via elections, they buy corrupt MLAs like they did in MP, and the press is theirs too."

Earlier, during a press conference at Burhanpur, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communication, publicity and media department Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra will cover around 21-22 km every day in two parts.

Bharat Jodo Yatra's Madhya Pradesh Schedule

"Padyatra will start every day between 6 a.m. to 6.30 a.m. and continue till 9.30 a.m. During this period, it will cover 14-15 km and the second part of the yatra will begin at 3:30 p.m. covering around 8-10 km till 7.30 p.m.," Jairam Ramesh said. He added that the schedule for yatra will remain the same for the next 11 days in the state, except days fixed for rest for yatris.

Giving further details about some other programmes in the state, Jairam Ramesh said on November 26, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Mahow -- the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend a public rally on November 28 in Indore and address a Mahasabha in Ujjain on November 29.

"A press conference will also be organised on November 28 in Indore, the seventh time when Rahul Gandhi will answer the media persons` queries since the Yatra started on September 7," Jairam Ramesh added. Jairam Ramesh also informed that November 30 has been fixed as the rest day.

"Here, I would like to clarify that Rahul Gandhi will rest in Madhya Pradesh, during which he will also meet with people, but will not go to Delhi. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4," Jairam Ramesh added.

Digvijaya Singh, meanwhile, took a dig at the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, saying, "Today, when yatra began in Burhanpur, the entire area was filled with dust from the damaged road. The BJP always target me on roads issue, but this is the actual condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh.

