NewsIndia
SHASHI THAROOR

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Shashi Tharoor condemns Sambit Patra over minority appeasement remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned Sambit Patra on a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in his tweet on September 20

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shashi Tharoor condemns Sambit Patra on a jibe at Rahul Gandhi
  • Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of minority appeasement
  • These comments were made on a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a girl child wearing hijab

Trending Photos

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Shashi Tharoor condemns Sambit Patra over minority appeasement remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned Sambit Patra for a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in his tweet on September 20. Tharoor tweeted, “Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink?” This was in reply to Sambitra Patra’s tweet over a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he was walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with a girl child wearing a hijab. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson, Sambit Patra, tweeted "when votes are accounted for on religious grounds, then it is called appeasement."  

Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor further added in his tweet “She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What Rahul Gandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture toward a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do.”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen