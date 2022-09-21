Bharat Jodo Yatra: Shashi Tharoor condemns Sambit Patra over minority appeasement remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned Sambit Patra for a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in his tweet on September 20. Tharoor tweeted, “Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink?” This was in reply to Sambitra Patra’s tweet over a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he was walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with a girl child wearing a hijab. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson, Sambit Patra, tweeted "when votes are accounted for on religious grounds, then it is called appeasement."

Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What @RahulGandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do. https://t.co/y4WiXJTCkA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2022

