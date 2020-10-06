BHU UET entrance exam results 2020 out at bhuonline.in; check details

BHU UET Resul 2020: One of the most renowned universities of India, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announced the result for the undergraduate level entrance exam for all pending and special courses. The results were released at BHU's official website.

Candidates can check their BHU UET 2020 rresults by visiting bhuonline.in.

Earlier on September 30, BHU had published BHU UET Result 2020 for Theory papers of Phase 1 of the exam and now all results for all the pending courses has been announced, marking an official end to the entrance exam cycle.

The result of courses which were pending to be declared include: B.Com. (Hons.)/B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management (133), B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (181), B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group (182), B.A. LL.B. (Hons)(137), B.A. (Hons.) Arts/Social Sciences (101), and B.Sc. Ag. (Hons.) (135).

Results of some of these courses are already announced and some will be announced by today evening.

Here's how to check BHU UET Resul 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BHU on bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Click on BHU UET Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: New page will open with input fields

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on search and your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.