BHUPINDER HOODA

Ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda Caught Getting Hair Combed By Staff During Rally - Watch Viral Video

This unusual incident was caught on camera by the media and has since gone viral on social media. The

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: On Monday, Rao Dan Singh, the Congress candidate for Mahendergarh, filed his nomination papers. A 'Parivartan Rally' (Change Rally) was held at the Mahendergarh vegetable market to mark the occasion. The event featured former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the chief speaker.

During the rally, a video captured a peculiar moment. While Hooda was seated on the stage, a staff member was seen combing his hair. This unusual incident was caught on camera by the media and has since gone viral on social media. The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to mock Hooda. The Haryana BJP has also tagged the video on their Twitter handle, adding to the buzz.

