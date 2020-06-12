हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AP Inter Results 2020

BIEAP Manabadi AP Inter result 2020: Alternative ways to check result if bieap.gov.in crashes

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will release the Inter results 2020 for the first and second-year students on Friday (June 12) at 4 pm on its official website, bieap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website. 

File Photo

However, once the result is declared, there are possibilities that the board website may crash due to heavy traffic on it. Therefore, students are advised to check out alternative ways to check their scorecard.

We bring to you a list of alternative websites to check AP Inter results 2020:

examresults.net
indiaresults.com
indiaresults.com

Students can also get their scorecard on the phone by sending SMS: 

Inter II General: 

Type APGEN2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter II Vocational:

Type: APVOC2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter I General:

Type: APGEN1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Inter I Vocational:

Type: APVOC1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

Here's how you can check your result: 

Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. 
Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020
Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided. 
Varify your details before submitting it. 
Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. 

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.

It is to be noted that results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on the grade point system. 

