Big Electricity Bank Scam In Kanpur! Bills Were Paid, But Deposited Into OTHER ACCOUNTS - Details

KESCo Case Update: A shocking incident has come to light in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where it is alleged that nearly 1.5 crore rupees, paid by electricity consumers as their bills, were transferred to other accounts instead of the Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCo) account. When the accounts were reconciled, it unveiled a major embezzlement scandal involving crores of rupees. In response to the issue, KESCo filed an FIR against ICICI Bank at the Gwaltoli Police Station. According to KESCo, the online bill payments of approximately 1.5 crore rupees were transferred to the wrong accounts.

Where Did the Millions of Electricity Bill Payments Go?

Interestingly, the bank's management is also accused of mismanagement, as the previous online bill payments are being cross-verified once again. The management is alleged to have deposited the money from online billing into someone else's account. An investigation into this discrepancy is currently underway.



Serious Allegations Against the Bank?

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Akmal Khan, KESCo has lodged an application with the Gwaltoli Police Station, alleging that they had a contract with ICICI Bank, where consumers' electricity bill payments were supposed to be deposited in the bank and then transferred to KESCo's account. However, the bank did not follow the correct procedure, prompting KESCo's IT department's executive engineer to file a complaint. The matter is being investigated, and a case has been registered.

Who Is Involved in the Mismanagement?

The ASP further stated that the primary allegation is against the chief manager of the bank. Whether others are involved in this incident or not is currently under investigation. The full extent of the mismanagement will only be known after a thorough investigation. The guilty parties will be duly punished. More information cannot be disclosed at this time.

