BIG FRAUD Warning! Sharing Aadhaar via WhatsApp and Gmail? UIDAI Issues Alert

New Delhi: The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued a crucial alert regarding a concerning scam involving Aadhaar cards. Individuals are being enticed into sharing their Aadhaar card information via platforms like WhatsApp and email. While it may appear harmless, this practice can have serious repercussions. It is imperative to exercise caution and stay informed about this evolving issue.

**The Emerging Aadhaar Scam**

In this new scam, individuals are being persuaded to update their Aadhaar cards through an online process. This process, however, takes an unsecure turn as users are asked to share their Aadhaar card details through platforms such as WhatsApp and Gmail. Unfortunately, many users fall victim to this scheme, sharing sensitive information without considering the consequences.



**UIDAI's Clarification and Advisory**

UIDAI has unequivocally stated that it never solicits users to share their Aadhaar or any other details via Gmail, WhatsApp, or similar platforms for Aadhaar card updates. To update your Aadhaar card, the proper procedure involves visiting the official UIDAI website, where all necessary documentation can be submitted securely. There is absolutely no need to transmit sensitive information separately via WhatsApp or email.

**Alternative Methods for Aadhaar Card Updates**

In addition to the online method, users have the option to update their Aadhaar card information by visiting an Aadhaar enrollment center directly. This provides a secure and direct way to ensure that your Aadhaar details are updated correctly and without any risk.

**Conclusion: Stay Informed and Stay Safe**

In light of this emerging scam, it is vital to remain vigilant. Be cautious of any requests to share Aadhaar information via unsecure platforms. By following the proper procedures outlined by UIDAI, you can ensure the safety and integrity of your personal information. Protect your Aadhaar card details and stay safe from potential scams.