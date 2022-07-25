New Delhi: In a shocking series of events in the Lok Sabha, 4 Congress members were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session after they allegedly disruped the session. The Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas after which they had to withdraw from the chamber of the House. To make matters worse for the Opposition MPs, the Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session and accused them of showing 'utter disregard' for the Chair. He also said that a 'serious note of their misconduct' was taken by the House.

Lok Sabha: Why did four Congress MPs get suspended from Monsoon Session?

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that the MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rising prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as four and buttermilk. As quoted by PTI, he said, "The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rising prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held."

"The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people."

Congress MP says disruption acceptable in "extreme situation"

Earlier, on Sunday, Congress MP Manish Tewari had spoken about the repeated adjournments in Parliament. He said that parliamentarians should use disruption only in an "extreme situation". Tewari warned that it should not become the norm.

He suggested that a discussion should be held on every working day of Parliament between 6pm to 9 pm. "I had even suggested in an informal conversation with the Speaker (Om Birla) that as a norm after the government business is over at 6 pm, a discussion under rule 193 on any subject, collectively suggested by the Opposition, should be taken up every working day of Parliament between 6 pm and 9 pm," he said.

