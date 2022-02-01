हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarjeet Singh Tikka

Big jolt to Congress in Punjab, senior leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka quits party

In a big jolt to Congress in Punjab, senior leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka today resigned from all posts in the party. Amarjeet Singh Tikka holds the office of Punjab Medium Industry Development Board Chairman.

Big jolt to Congress in Punjab, senior leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka quits party
Amarjeet Singh Tikka (File Photo)

In a big jolt to Congress in Punjab, senior leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka today resigned from all posts in the party. Amarjeet Singh Tikka holds the office of Punjab Medium Industry Development Board Chairman.

The development comes a day after the Congress announced the candidature of Ishwarjot Singh Cheema from Ludhiana South, a seat Tikka wanted to contest. The Congress leader wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, communicating his decision to quit.

In a similar development, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairperson Krishan Kumar Bawa announced contesting polls from Ludhiana West, which is Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s constituency.

