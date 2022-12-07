Big jolt to Congress in Rajasthan, party leader Riju Jhunjhunwala quits amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rajasthan: As the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is ongoing, Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala left from the primary membership of the party. He resigned from the party due to “personal reasons.” Riju Jhunjhunwala sent his registration letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Senior party leader Sachin Pilot and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Riju, in 2019, contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer in 2019. Jhunjhunwala, to inform about his resignation from Rajasthan Congress, tweeted "With a lot of serious thought and a bit of a heavy heart. @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot @INCIndia @INCRajasthan @GovindDotasra". With the tweet, he also attached his letter.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, in his letter, also stated that "I have tried my best to serve the party through various activities but in vain. While I continue with my commitment to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come, I`m unable to add my value towards this mission through the party.”

He also noted that he would always be ready to offer help he could, for the people of Ajmer and Bhilwara through his foundation. "I will always be available for whatever good I can do for the people of Bhilwara and Ajmer through my foundation and always be available for any good cause regardless of party or ideology- as long as it helps my party," Riju`s resignation letter read.

"I have the highest possible regards for @ashokgehlot51 ji and @SachinPilot ji. The reasons for my resignation are purely personal. The effort bring out in by @RahulGandhi ji for the #BharatJodoYatra is praiseworthy," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra, today, is resumed from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the yatra on its 91st day as he walked towards the coaching capital of Kota from Darra Station Ganesh Mandir at 6 am.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, state minister Mahesh Joshi, AICC national secretary and chairman of Rajasthan Seeds Corporation Dhiraj Gurjar also accompanied Gandhi on this leg.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered over 2,400 kilometers starting from September 7 till now. It started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.