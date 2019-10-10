'Bigg Boss 13' controversy: I&B Ministry seeks report from electronic media monitoring centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked for a report from the electronic media monitoring centre over the controversy embroiled with the newly-launched show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

The move comes after a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar, wrote to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking him to immediately stop the telecast as it "promotes obscenity and vulgarity", news agency ANI reported.

"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to share their bed with another which was unacceptable," read the letter, which also said that "shows like 'Bigg Boss' are degrading the culture of India."

Gurjar demanded a ban on 'Bigg Boss 13' with immediate effect and also asked for a censor board to keep a check on the content being aired on television.

'Bigg Boss' is one of the top-rated reality shows of television. It is currently in its 13th season. Contestants live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Every week, one of the contestants is voted out and the one who survives is declared the winner.

