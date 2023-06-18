Bigger Challenges Await BJP In Assembly, Lok Sabha Polls And It's Not Opposition Unity

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties including Congress are gearing up for the next assembly polls to be held around December this year and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. While the Congress will be going to the polls with greater confidence following its thumping victory in Karnataka, the BJP will look to regain its prestige from the humiliating defeats it faced in Himachal and the southern state. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will go to the polls by the end of this year. Of these five states, two are ruled by the BJP, two by Congress and one by K Chandrashekar's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

While the BJP massively banks on Narendra Modi's charisma and Hindutva poll plank, both factors failed in Karnataka and Himachal, forcing the saffron party to redraw its poll strategy. On the other hand, the opposition parties are trying to form an alliance to take on the saffron force in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. If the BJP fails to win four of these five states, the next Parliamentary polls may become a tough nut to crack for the party. While a united opposition may be a challenge for the BJP, the saffron party has bigger issues to address if they want to win the next assembly elections and cement their positions for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The five immediate issues the BJP need to dive into are given below:

Freebies

The opposition parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, have surpassed the BJP's welfare politics by offering a range of freebies. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently emphasized that the Narendra Modi government prioritizes the implementation of public welfare schemes instead of resorting to a vote-for-freebies policy. However, the availability of free electricity, free bus rides for women, and free rice undoubtedly provide much-needed financial assistance to a certain section of the population. Therefore, the BJP will either have to eat the frog or find a way out of the freebie politics.

LPG Cylinder

Over the past decade, the price of subsidised LPG cylinders has risen significantly. Previously priced at around Rs 500, the cylinders now cost Rs 1,150 as the government has eliminated subsidies for most consumers. This substantial increase, almost doubling the prices, poses a significant burden on families, especially those reliant on daily wages, particularly in the post-pandemic world.

Petrol And Milk Prices

Petrol and milk prices are two additional issues adversely affecting middle and low-income families. Petrol, which cost around Rs 70 in 2014, has risen by Rs 27 per litre, now amounting to approximately Rs 97. Similarly, full cream milk has seen a price hike from Rs 46 to Rs 66 per litre. While the government may not exert control over milk prices, it can certainly alleviate the burden on consumers concerning petrol prices.

Monthly Financial Assistance

The promise of monthly financial assistance made by the Congress in Karnataka, targeting women and educated unemployed individuals, swayed the votes in its favor. While unemployment may not be the primary concern during elections, financial aid undeniably garners a significant vote share. Moreover, it conveys the message that the provided funds can assist in meeting household expenses like LPG cylinders or milk prices.

Local Leadership

The BJP's strategy of selecting and changing chief ministers has backfired in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The absence of strong local leadership in several states has become a detriment to the saffron party. Recent assembly election results indicated that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a popular figure, he cannot single-handedly secure victories. The BJP must focus on nurturing grassroots leaders to create a robust support system. Relying on the performance of a select few individuals will not prove beneficial for the party in the long term.