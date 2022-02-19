हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor's close door meeting spark reunion talks

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor, however, have refrained from revealing the agenda and outcome of the meeting and more so downplayed the entire situation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor&#039;s close door meeting spark reunion talks

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is given tremendous credit for making Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress win in Bengal last year, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, triggering speculation about their reunion with the Bihar party.

Interestingly, Kishor was associated with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) before he was expelled from the party in 2020.

Once a close associate of Kumar, Kishor had joined the JD(U) and was appointed its vice president by the Bihar chief minister.

Their ties, however, soured, and he publicly criticised Kumar's support to the ally BJP on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and frequently took jibes at him. He was then expelled.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor, however, have refrained from revealing the agenda and outcome of the meeting and more so downplayed the entire situation.

The meeting also comes at a crucial time when Kumar’s JD(U), which has been a part of NDA is rumoured to be facing trouble with the Bhartiya Janata Party. (BJP)

While Kumar remains a BJP ally, Kishor has been a strong critic of the party and has often worked for its rivals in a number of states, most recently in West Bengal where he worked with Trinamool Congress president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

