Bihar Deputy Chief Minister reportedly abused students in Bettiah; video goes viral

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was in the centre of a controversy for using an abusive word in a public place, as per a video that went viral on Tuesday.

Renu was reacting angrily to students who blocked her way in her home town Bettiah on November 12.

While sitting on the front seat of her car, she was caught on camera angrily saying: "Where is your (expletive) secretary of Arrah? He said that the exam should be held in Muzaffarpur. I told him to conduct the examination in Bettiah or Motihari,"

IANS could not confirm the video on social media.

In Bettiah, a group of students of MJK college were sitting on dharna to have the exam centre changed from Muzaffarpur to East or West Champaran district. When they learnt that deputy CM Renu Devi was staying in the circuit house, they assembled at its gate.

As soon as she came out from the circuit house on November 12, the students gheraoed Renu`s convoy.

When contacted, Renu Devi refused to comment on this matter.

