Bihar Faces Infrastructure Crisis: 10th Bridge Collapses In 16 Days - Watch Video

Bihar Bridge Collapse: In Bihar's Saran district, another bridge has collapsed. This marks as the 10th such incident in just over 15 days in Bihar. The structure was built 15 years ago by local authorities. It gave way over the Gandaki River. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The collapse occurred in the Baneyapur block, connecting several villages in Saran to the neighboring Siwan district. While the exact cause is yet to be determined, recent heavy rainfall in the area may have contributed to these small bridge failures. According to District Magistrate Aman Samir, the latest incident is the third such collapse in Saran in the last 24 hours. "A high-level probe has been ordered to find out reasons for the collapse of these small bridges in the district," he said.

In the past 16 days, a total of 10 bridges have collapsed across Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts. Responding to these incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to survey all old bridges in the state and prioritize those needing immediate repair. Departments are now preparing maintenance policies for bridges and causeways to prevent further collapses. It's crucial to address these infrastructure challenges promptly to ensure public safety. "The small bridge was constructed 15 years ago. I am going to the spot. Several other officials of the district administration have already reached there. The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be ascertained but desilting work was recently undertaken," the district magistrate told PTI.

The collapse of bridges in Bihar has raised concerns, and both the government and opposition leaders are responding to the situation. While Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has ordered a probe into the incidents and promised strict action against those responsible, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav alleges corruption within various state government departments, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in governance. The safety and stability of infrastructure remain critical issues that require urgent attention.