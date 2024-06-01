Advertisement
BIHAR LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Bihar Family Priotarize Voting Over Mother's Cremation

Son of the deceased said that cremation can wait but election can not so the family decided to cast the vote before performing the mother's cremation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The family of an eighty-year-old Bihar woman who passed away on Saturday, which is the last day of polling, preferred to first cast their vote before performing her last rites. The incident took place at Devkuli village in the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency, polling in phase 7 of the Lok Sabha polls. 

 Mithilesh Yadav, son of the deceased said that cremation can wait but election can not so the family decided to cast the vote before performing the mother's cremation. 

"My mother died today. She will not come back. Cremation can wait, but not the election. The election will come after five years. Therefore, we (family members) discussed the matter and decided to perform the last rites of our mother after casting our votes," Yadav, PTI reported. 

They cast a vote at booth number 115 and went to perform the last rites of their mother.

Meanwhile, Polling is underway in eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar during the 7th phase, These seats are polling today Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Karakat, Jehanabad, Buxar, Nalanda and Jehanabad.

