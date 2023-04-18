Bihar Woman Officer Attacked By Sand Mining Goons During Inspection; 44 Held

New Delhi: Goons of the sand mining mafia in Bihar on Monday attacked a Mines Department team and brutally thrashed a female inspector during an inspection in the Patna district, police said. The officials were attacked when they had gone for inspection as part of their drive to check illegal mining in the Bihta area. The woman officer -- Amya Kumari -- suffered injuries when the goons started throwing stones at the team. The attackers also reportedly beat her with batons.

"The incident took place when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in Bihta area. When they reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were attacked by anti-social elements. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries," the Patna district administration said in a statement.

The other two officials - district mining officer Kumar Gaurav and mining inspector Sayeed Farhin were also injured, the statement said. The conditions of all three injured are said to be stable.

"The police are investigating the matter and more arrests are likely to be made. The police will soon nab the mastermind behind this incident," Rajeev Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, told news agency PTI.

(Warning: Viewers' discretion advised. The video contains abusive language)

#WATCH | Bihar: Woman officer from mining department dragged, attacked by people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town in Patna district.



(Note: Abusive language; viral video confirmed by police)



44 people arrested, 3 FIRs filed while raids underway to arrest… pic.twitter.com/EtKW1oedG3 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

The police arrested 44 people and seized 50 vehicles after registering three FIRs in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that his government has taken cognizance of the incident.

He told news agency ANI that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the concerned officials to identify the people seen in the viral video and take appropriate action against the culprits.