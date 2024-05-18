Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies
The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 are going to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including 5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am.
New Delhi: The stage is all set for voting in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar and 4 seats of Jharkhand in Phase 5 on May 20. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats out of which 19 are already polled in the first four phases, while has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats out of which 4 seats are already polled in phase 4.
The other states going to polls in Phase 5 are Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (1) and West Bengal (7).
Phase 5 Voting Date And Time
The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 are scheduled to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including 5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am and counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.
Bihar Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
The five seats are going to polls in Bihar are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur
Sitamarhi : Devesh Chandra Thakur (JD(U)-NDA) vs Arjun Rai (RJD-INDIA)
Madhubani: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP-NDA) vs Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD-INDIA)
Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Chaudhry (BJP-NDA) vs Ajay Nishad (INC-INDIA)
Saran: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP-NDA) vs Rohini Acharya (RJD-INDIA)
Hajipur: Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP(RV)-NDA) vs Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD-INDIA)
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
The five seats are going to polls in Jharkhand are Chatra, Kodarma and Hazaribagh
Chatra: Kalicharan Singh (BJP) vs Krishna Nand Tripathi (INC)
Kodarma: Vidhyut Baran Mahato (BJP) vs Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI)
Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (INC)
