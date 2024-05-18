Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: The stage is all set for voting in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar and 4 seats of Jharkhand in Phase 5 on May 20. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats out of which 19 are already polled in the first four phases, while has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats out of which 4 seats are already polled in phase 4.

The other states going to polls in Phase 5 are Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (1) and West Bengal (7).

Phase 5 Voting Date And Time

The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 are scheduled to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including 5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am and counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Bihar Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

The five seats are going to polls in Bihar are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur

Sitamarhi : Devesh Chandra Thakur (JD(U)-NDA) vs Arjun Rai (RJD-INDIA)

Madhubani: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP-NDA) vs Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD-INDIA)

Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Chaudhry (BJP-NDA) vs Ajay Nishad (INC-INDIA)

Saran: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP-NDA) vs Rohini Acharya (RJD-INDIA)

Hajipur: Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP(RV)-NDA) vs Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD-INDIA)

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

The five seats are going to polls in Jharkhand are Chatra, Kodarma and Hazaribagh

Chatra: Kalicharan Singh (BJP) vs Krishna Nand Tripathi (INC)

Kodarma: Vidhyut Baran Mahato (BJP) vs Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI)

Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (INC)