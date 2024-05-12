Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

Lok Sabha elections for 5 seats in Bihar and 4 seats in Jharkhand and Odisha are scheduled for phase 4 on May 13, and counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the fourth phase, the polls will be conducted in 96 constituencies across 10 states. The states going for polls include Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (8).

Date And Timing Of 4 voting In Lok Sabha 2024: Bihar, Jharkhand And Odisha

The fourth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections is set to commence on May 13. The voting in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will begin at 7AM and conclude by 5PM, ensuring plenty of time for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Key Candidates, Constituencies

The complex socio-economic background of the state, combined with a diverse demography, presents a dynamic political arena for the state. The ruling JDU has recently established an alliance with the BJP and has cornered Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. The NDA alliance in Bihar also consists of the LJP. Here are the five seats going for polls on May 13:

Darbhanga: Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) vs Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP)

Ujiarpur: Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) vs Nityanand Rai (BJP)

Samastipur: Sunny Hazari (INC) vs Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP)

Begusarai: Awadhesh Kumar Rai (RJD) vs Giriraj Singh (BJP)

Munger: Anita Devi Mahto (RJD) vs Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lallan Singh) (United) [JDU]

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Key Candidates, Constituencies

As a significant state in the eastern part of India, Jharkhand holds substantial influence in moulding the country's political scene. Below are the four seats set to vote on Monday:

Singhbhum: Joba Manjhi (JMM) vs Geeta Koda (BJP)

Khunti: Kalicharan Munda (INC) vs Arjun Munda (BJP)

Lohardaga: Sukdeo Bhagat (INC) vs Samir Oraon (BJP)

Palamu: Mamta Bhuiyan (RJD) vs Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP)

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Key Candidates, Constituencies

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) presented a tough battlefield in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by securing victory in 12 constituencies. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched eight seats, Congress could only secure one seat. The four constituencies scheduled for phase 4 are as following:

Kalahandi: Malavika Keshari Deo (BJP) vs Draupadi Majhi (INC)

Nabarangpur: Bhujabal Majhi (INC) vs Pradeep Kumar Majhi (BJD) vs Balabhadra Majhi (BJP)

Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy (BJP) vs Rashmi Ranjan Pattnaik (INC) vs Bhurgu Baxi Patro (BJD)

Koraput: Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka (INC) vs Kausalya Hikaka (BJD)