Sushant Singh Rajput

Bihar Police can't investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Mumbai without permission: Maharashtra minister

File Photo
Play

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of State Sambhuraj Desai said that the Bihar police cannot investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Maharashtra without permission. He stressed that the Bihar Police will have to inform the Mumbai Police before carrying out any investigation in the actor's death case.

In a special conversation with Zee Media, Desai said that the Mumbai police informed them that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had not named anyone while filing FIR with the Bihar Police. He also said that the Mumbai police is questioning people associated with the matter, mainly from Bollywood, also adding that the case is going in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition to the Supreme Court saying the investigation into her role in actor's death case should be transferred to Mumbai Police. Sushant's family has also filed a caveat with the court to not allow the actress' petition to be heard in court.

The Maharashtra government also reiterated once again that the question of handing over the case to the CBI does not arise as the state police is capable of handling the probe, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of the growing clamour for a CBI investigation into the matter. 

The Mumbai Police has so far questioned over 35 people in the case whereas the Bihar Police has quizzed the late actor's sister Mitu Singh and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. 

In another related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother.

