BIHAR POLITICAL CRISIS LIVE UPDATES

Bihar Politics Crisis LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Crisis Meeting Amid Nitish Kumar's Likely Alliance With BJP

Bihar Politics News Live: Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is not ready to give up before Nitish Kumar and will try to stop him from becoming chief minister again with the support of BJP and HAMS. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to step down any time on Saturday, deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has convened an urgent meeting at his official residence at 5 Circular Road in Patna. He has specifically invited Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary for the meeting. It seems that Tejashwi Yadav is not ready to give up before Nitish Kumar and will try to stop him from becoming chief minister again with the support of BJP and HAMS. The number game in Bihar becomes more crucial this time as the Assembly Speaker is expected to ask Nitish to prove majority in the House.

Currently, Nitish Kumar-led JD-U has 45 MLAs, BJP has 78 MLAs and HAMS have four MLAs totaling 127 for NDA. On the other hand, RJD has 79 MLAs, Congress has 19 and Left parties have 16 MLAs totaling 114 in the Mahagathbandhan. The magic number to form the government in Bihar is 122 and Mahagathbandhan needed just eight more MLA to form the government.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav has called Nitish Kumar five times to talk with him. Shivanand Tiwari, RJD vice-president also called Nitish and asked for a meeting with him but he said that he will make a decision on Saturday.

Shivanad Tiwari was not happy with the attitude of Nitish Kumar. “I called Nitish Kumar repeatedly and once he picked the phone. I told him you have no time to meet me. What kind of attitude you are showing. Then he said that he will decide on Saturday and has not given the time so far. How could he register his name in history,” Tiwari said.

