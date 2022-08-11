Tejaswi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. He then informed that he is not afraid of agencies like ED or CBI. If necessary, let the central investigation agencies open an office in his house, said Tejaswi. Incidentally, a case of financial embezzlement has been filed against him by the ED. Tejashwi said, “If the officials of the Central Investigation Agency get peace, then they can open their office inside my house. If they don't get peace even after this, I have nothing to do." Tejashwi alleged that the BJP is using investigative agencies to seek political revenge. He also said that he has always fought against the central government to get the dues of Bihar. Incidentally, Tejashwi worked as Bihar Deputy CM from 2015 to 2017.

The deputy chief minister of the new government of Bihar also said that he has gained a lot of experience in the field of politics. Lalu Prasad Yadav's youngest son said, "I have learned a lot since 2017. I played my role as the leader of the opposition. My father could not participate in the last assembly elections. In his absence, I have done various things including election campaigning."

The ED filed a case against all members of RJD party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Allegations were made against Lalu's family that they had given contract to two private companies to build a railway hotel in return for money. In that context, Tejaswi said, “At the time the case was filed against me, I was young, busy playing cricket. If I really did something wrong, why was no disciplinary action taken against me?" Incidentally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the NDA alliance on Tuesday . He formed a new government by joining hands with RJD in Bihar.