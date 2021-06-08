Bihar unlocks, CM Nitish Kumar announces relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced relaxations in the COVID-19 restrictions for the state on Tuesday (June 8).

The relaxations are applicable for next one week after which the CM will make his next decision.

As the lockdown ends, the night curfew will continue from 7 pm to 5 am. Government and private offices will function till 4 pm with 50% strength.

Shops will open till 5 pm and Private vehicles permitted to travel.