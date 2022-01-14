हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
train accident

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits accident site

The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm on January. Around 10 coaches were affected in the accident and at least nine people have lost their lives

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits accident site

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal):  Several passengers - at least 9 - onboard the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, which derailed near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday, died and around 45 injured in the accident. On Friday morning, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the train accident site near Domohani, Jalpaiguri.

Vaishnaw said, "A statutory inquiry has been initiated. PM Modi is monitoring the situation and I'm in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

 

 

"Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to nine. The rescue operation has been completed. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train," Union Minister John Barla said.

Indian Railways has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident.The Prime Minister, earlier on Thursday, took stock of the situation. He also announced an enhanced amount of ex-gratia payment to the victims of the accident. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation as passengers were trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm. Around 10 coaches were affected in the accident. 

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot have expressed their grief over loss of lives in Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
train accidentRailway Minister Ashwini VaishnawBikaner-Guwahati Express
Next
Story

Pakistani terror outfits attempting to infiltrate Kashmir to recruit young men: Army sources

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Bikaner Express Derailed: Compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased