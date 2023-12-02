Bilaspur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: congress and bjp in forefront, Mohan Rai in a close fight with aditya solanki

In the 2018 Bilaspur assembly elections, Shailesh Pandey from Indian National Congress (INC) took the winning seat by defeating Amar Agrawal from BJP. Bilaspur with Constituency No. 30 is a vital Vidhan Sabha seat located towards the Northern region of the Chhattisgarh state. Falling within the Bilaspur district, this constituency is part of the 5th Bilaspur (General) Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency and is categorized as a General metropolitan constituency.

The city has a rich history which dates back to 400 years and derives its name from the courageous Bilasa Bai. The region encompasses 11 tehsils, 4 blocks, and 708 villages, and the constituency boasts an electorate of approximately 243,500, with 120,700 males, 122,800 females, and 28 identifying as the third gender. Covering an extensive area of 3475.61 square kilometers, the literacy rate of the region stands at 74.46%, with a gender ratio of 951. Bilaspur which once historically witnessed a stronghold of the Indian National Congress, is considerably going through a shift in the last 15 years, with the BJP's Amar Agrawal emerging victorious in recent elections.

Demographic Profile:

Bilaspur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.53%, as per the Delimitation Commission report of 2008. The literacy rate in the region is 70.78%, according to the 2011 Census of India. In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the constituency had a total of 2,50,796 eligible voters, comprising 1,24,083 males, 1,26,685 females, and 28 registered voters of the third gender. The gender ratio in Bilaspur in 2023 was 1,021 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Voter Turnout:

According to the Election Commission of India data, the estimated voter turnout in Bilaspur constituency in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was 56.39%. This marked a decrease of 5.21% compared to the 2018 turnout, which was 61.6%. In the 2018 elections, the anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP led to a resounding victory for Shailesh Pandey, the Congress Party candidate. Despite his image as an educator and Vice Chancellor at CV Raman College, Pandey faced internal party challenges, hindering substantial progress for Bilaspur city during his tenure. Bilaspur, as the second-largest city in Chhattisgarh, plays a pivotal role in trade and industry, housing the Chhattisgarh High Court and serving as a prominent educational hub.

The current representative, Shailesh Pandey, has affiliations with Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, leveraging these connections for opportunities, though the impact on the Bilaspur constituency remains debatable.



