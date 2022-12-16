Bilawal Bhutto is naive, unfit for Pak FM job. Calling PM Modi 'Kasai' just another proof

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari today veered off into a personal vituperative tirade against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi using extreme, unparliamentary language. During a news conference on Thursday, Bhutto instead turned on Modi calling him derogatory names.

The Pakistan foreign minister, whose knowledge and skills are questioned by many, termed PM Narendra Modi 'as the butcher of Gujarat'.

Bhutto, while making such remarks, clearly forgot the dignity of the office he hold. Moreover, the way he was speaking like a social media troll, gave an impression as if he lacks any kind of legal and factual knowledge abou the 2002 Gujarat riots -

He dismissed Pakistan`s role in international terrorism, with an implied admission of its complicity, saying "Osama bin Laden is dead" and it is time to move on.

The Minister from Pakistan, which constitutionally is theocratic and has legal provisions, including for death penalty, against even Muslims it considers non-believers, asserted that India was slipping away from secularism.

Here's a look at the times when Bilawal Bhutto made himself a laughfing stock in front of world

October 2022: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari forgot that he was the foreign minister and the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) when he casually responded to some protesters shouting slogans for the release of a legislator. During the foreign minister’s speech at the conference, several people from the audience stood up and chanted slogans for the release of the incarcerated member National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir, who has long been behind bars over his controversial speeches. When his speech was interrupted several times, Bilawal told the protestors to demand his release from those who have the power to release him – a tacit reference to the establishment or the army. “You should go and protest in front of those who have the power to release him [MNA Ali Wazir],” Bilawal said.

March 2022: Bilawal was speaking at the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March. "I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said. He meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, but his slip of tongue launched a thousand (or more) memes.

27 August 2019: Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has attacked Imran Khan saying that under the current regime, it has become difficult for Pakistan to save even Muzaffarabad, forget getting Srinagar from India. Referring to India’s move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bilawal said that it was due to wrong policies of Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “snatched” Kashmir away.

