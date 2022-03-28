हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Birbhum violence

Birbhum violence: CBI brings in accused for questioning

The CBI on Saturday named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149, and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting pertaining to the matter.

Birbhum violence: CBI brings in accused for questioning

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the Birbhum violence case, on Monday took in the accused to the agency camp for questioning, reported ANI.

This comes after the central crime agency on Saturday named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149, and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting pertaining to the matter.

The CBI began its investigation in the infamous Birbhum killings after Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the agency to take over the probe and submit its final report by April 7.

A CBI team reached Bogtui village in Birbhum district and began its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya on Friday informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the killings were an outcome of retaliation for the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

His followers and associates reportedly ransacked the houses of the persons and set fire to the houses with a view to killing the persons inside killing eight people on the spot.

Earlier, TMC’s district president Anubrata Mondal had said that the fire could have been because of a short circuit. But the CBI's FIR rules out his claims.

The Birbhum incident has created a huge political stir in the state with The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which often targets the Bengal government on the law and order situation seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Earlier on Monday, leaders of TMC and BJP reportedly clashed inside the West Bengal assembly with the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleging that police personnel were brought in to intimidate BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, a protest is being held in Kolkata against Birbhum violence. The agitation is led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Birbhum violenceWest Bengal KillingsCBICalcutta High CourtBirbhum Killings accused
Next
Story

'Arvind Kejriwal made Kashmiri teachers permanent without documents, what did BJP do': Manish Sisodia

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Uproar after Delhi BJP President's statement, said abusive words to CM Kejriwal