NEP 2020 will help in solving unemployment problem, says Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday (March 11) termed National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as an India centric education policy and said that education is the backbone of a society.

"Education is the backbone of a society and no progress and development could be achieved without education," he urged teachers to render their services wholeheartedly, as he inaugurated a one-day panel discussion on National Education Policy (NEP) in Imphal.

Speaking at the occasion he said that NEP 2020 is an India centric education policy. He added that the NEP aims to incorporate the teaching of vocational skills within the school curriculum to augment innovation, adaptability, and productivity would help in solving the problem of unemployment to a larger extent.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh attended the inaugural function of a one-day panel discussion on National Education Policy (NEP) in Imphal "NEP will incorporate vocational skills in school curriculum to elevate productivity that could help in solving unemployment," he said (11.03) pic.twitter.com/ETRKVvujfv — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his far-sighted vision, he said that NEP had been revised taking into view the importance of quality education in making the country a Global Power.

This would certainly help in solving the unemployment problem to a larger extent, he hoped.

The Panel Discussion on National Education Policy 2020 was organized by the Department of Education of the Manipur government held at the City Convention Centre. Singh said that officials of government departments should interact with the public regularly, hearing their grievances, so as to make the public feel that government is for the people.

Glad to have attended One Day Panel Discussion on National Education Policy, 2020 at City Convention Centre, Imphal, organised by Department of Education, Government of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/qonDvYOSmP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 11, 2021

Through this act from the side of the concerned authorities, the public can be made to possess a sense of belongingness, he added.

