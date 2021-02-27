Renowned institutions, foreign countries want to implement India's NEP, says Education Minister Pokhriyal

New Delhi: The world’s renowned education institutes as well as numerous countries have hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of India.

Many institutes have called it the world’s biggest reform and has exhibited interest in implementing it, said Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Union Education Minister on Saturday (February 27).

The Union Education Minister while addressing the 97th annual convocation of Delhi University, revealed that the new education policy that has been introduced after "much deliberation" will see India "reform, perform and transform".

The minister went on to call the policy impactful, interactive, innovative and inclusive. He put emphasis upon the fact that the new policy enhances equity, quality and access to education.

"Cambridge, the UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Indonesia and many others have said India's National Education Policy is the world's biggest reform and that they want to implement it in their countries as well. It is both national and international, supports 'vocal for local' and also local for global. This will bring a new set of opportunities for students," said Nishank.

The Union minister encouraged Delhi University to be the "flag-bearer" of the policy and implement it in "mission-mode".

The National Education Policy 2020 will be replacing over 34-year-old national policy on education, farmed back in 1986. The mission of the new policy will be to make India the global knowledge powerhouse by paving the way for innovative transformational reforms in schools and educational institutions.

The Union minister also discussed statistics at the event to give an idea of how herculean the task will be. He said over 15 lakh schools, 50,000 degree colleges and 1,000 universities are kept in the umbrella of the new policy.

Live TV