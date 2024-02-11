New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, where he received a grand reception from the people. He held a road show along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, as the crowd greeted him with flower petals and slogans. He also addressed the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha, a tribal conclave, at the public rally in Jhabua. The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 7,500 crore for the tribal-dominated region. The projects include roads, bridges, water supply, irrigation, education, health, and skill development, according to the PMO.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi praised the double engine government of BJP at the Centre and the state, and said that it was working with double speed for the welfare of the people. He claimed that the opposition leaders had accepted the reality of BJP’s popularity and were now predicting a landslide victory for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that the BJP alone would win more than 370 seats in the 2024 polls.

VIDEO | "Even the leaders of opposition are now saying 'abki baar 400 paar' for the NDA. However, I want to say that the BJP alone will win more than 370 seats in the (2024) Lok Sabha elections," says PM @narendramodi, addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua, Madhya… pic.twitter.com/0DrFM8lc02 February 11, 2024

The PM also slammed the Congress for neglecting the tribal community and their rights. He said that the BJP had opened four times more Ekalavya schools for tribal children than the Congress, and had amended the Forest Rights Act to restore the land rights of the tribals. He also highlighted the efforts of his government to eradicate sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disease that affects many tribals, by providing free treatment and screening.

The PM’s visit to Jhabua is seen as a crucial move to woo the tribal voters, who constitute about 21% of the state’s population. The BJP had won 28 of the 47 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the 2023 Assembly elections, and is aiming to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections.