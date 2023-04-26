'BJP Carrying Out Hooliganism In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee On Kaliaganj Violence

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that outsiders were brought to the state to carry out attacks on Kaliaganj Police Station and private property at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. Banerjee alleged BJP was behind the incidents of vandalism that rocked Kaliganj following the death of a minor girl and directed the state police to explore attaching properties of those found involved in the arson. "Outsiders were brought in to set fire to Kaliaganj police station as well as ordinary people's property. Police will explore attaching properties of those involved in rioting," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat after an administrative meeting. "The BJP is carrying out hooliganism in Bengal. They are attempting to create disturbance in Bengal. We will defeat this conspiracy to create anarchy," she said.

She claimed the centre was trying to "disturb all states where the opposition was in power."

Lauding the police for disarming and arresting a man who barged into a school in Old Malda brandishing a gun, thereby averting a school hostage crisis, Banerjee alleged that the entire matter may have been a plot.

"Case of man brandishing gun at Malda school may not be act of lunacy," the chief minister said.

Police Avert Hostage Crisis In Bengal school

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom at a high school in West Bengal's Malda district Wednesday afternoon, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said. Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: West Bengal: Mob Protesting Death Of Teenage Girl In Kaliaganj Sets Police Station On Fire

"The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, allegedly threatening to kill them and the class teacher," the officer told PTI. The man identified by bystanders as Vallabh kept shouting he 'would shoot if someone shoots him'.

The person who is being was however overpowered by bystanders and police personnel and arrested, the officer said, adding, a pistol, two bottles containing some liquid and a knife were seized from his possession.

The bespectacled man claimed he acted in this way, as his son and wife have been missing since a year, and he wanted to exert pressure on the administration to take note of it. However, according to his neighbours the man in his mid-40s, is separated from his wife and his child lives with her.