BJP chief JP Nadda HAILS Centre, says 'Northeast is now insurgency-free’

Kohima: The northeast has now become “insurgency-free” in the wake of the various accords signed with militant groups of the region, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Thursday. Addressing a party rally at Old Riphyim Village here, Nadda also said the Centre's goal is to resolve all disputes in the northeast.

“The Karbi Anglong Agreement was signed in 2021. It is in synergy with the vision of an insurgency-free and prosperous northeast. The Tripura Agreement was signed in August 2019. For permanent settlement of Bru families, the Bru Accord has been signed,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Will end N-E border issues by 2024’: Amit Shah calls peace accord with Assam tribal outfits ‘milestone’

Noting that Nagaland is home to 16 tribes, Nadda said if anyone has truly recognised the problems and issues of the tribals, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda's maiden visit to the state after assuming office as the BJP was delayed due to inclement weather.