New Delhi: With nearly three months left until the Lok Sabha elections, speculation arises about Narendra Modi's comeback and the number of seats BJP will contest. BJP is intensifying preparations for Mission 2024, with a formula for seat sharing underway. The anticipated increase in contested seats is attributed to the departure of major parties from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), such as Janata Dal (United), AIADMK, Shiromani Akali Dal, and others. Despite some alliances breaking, there remains a chance for BJP to expand its seat count.

Historically, BJP's contested seats varied, reaching a peak of 477 in 1991-92. After forming a full-time government in 1999, BJP's seat count continually rose, hitting 436 in 2019. The upcoming elections prompt questions about the number of seats BJP will contest, given the historical trends and increased strike rates.

The Election Commission's recent meeting with Chief Electoral Officers indicates active preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the official announcement of election dates is pending, expectations are that the elections may commence in April, possibly in seven phases, as seen in the previous cycle. The last elections, held in 2019, resulted in a significant victory for BJP, securing Narendra Modi's reappointment as Prime Minister.