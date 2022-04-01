हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi

BJP govt should hold 'charcha' on paper leak in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Her attack came after the Uttar Pradesh Secondary School Board's Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday following a question paper leak.

BJP govt should hold &#039;charcha&#039; on paper leak in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Taking a swipe at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked it to hold a ‘charcha’ (discussion) on the paper leak and said ‘no bulldozer is targeting’ the system involved in such acts.

Her attack came after the Uttar Pradesh Secondary School Board's Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday following a question paper leak.

"The BJP government should have a 'charcha’ on paper leak in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, on November 28, lakhs of youth suffered a blow due to the UPTET examination paper leak. In the name of action, nothing happened except pretentious steps," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Till today, the youth of Uttar Pradesh do not know which corrupt system of the Uttar Pradesh government had carried out the paper leak, the Congress general secretary claimed, adding the result of it was another paper leak.

This time also the government is not doing anything except taking pretentious steps, she said. "The journalist who reported the news of paper leak is being sent to jail."

"But, the paper leak system has a strong foothold in the government. No bulldozer targets it, no change comes," Priyanka Gandhi said, taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government.

The English paper was cancelled in 24 districts and will now be held on April 13, an official statement mentioned.

Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case and slap the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the leak.

Till now, 26 people have been arrested in the case. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka GandhiUP BoardUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathUP board Class 12 English exam
Next
Story

Moscow ready to provide anything India wants to buy, says Russian FM Sergey Lavrov amid Ukraine war

Must Watch

PT35M32S

Pariksha Pe Charcha With PM Modi: 'Exam is an easy part of life' - PM Modi