BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attacks Tejashwi Yadav, says Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting if RJD comes to power

Patna: Taking a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if RJD comes to power he will employ 10 lakh criminals and buy firearms increasing the crime rate in the state.

Fadnavis said that Tejashwi will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.

Addressing a town hall meeting of BJP, Fadnavis said, "Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers.''

The statement of Fadnavis came as a reply to Tejashwi Yadav's statement made on Sunday in which he said that there are over 10 lakh jobs vacant in various government departments. These posts will be filled at the first cabinet meeting if his party comes to power in Bihar.

Live TV

Targeting RJD, Fadnavis said,"We will see the same kind of Bihar that was there under Lalu Yadav`s rule in which girls could not go outside in the evening, no one was allowed to by new car. We have seen a Bihar which had no electricity, water and roads. This NDA government has provided all the basic facilities in all villages, this is the change government brought in in its tenure.''

Fadnavis highlighted the importance of Bihar in Inda economy and said that Bihar has 58 per cent youth population. Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. He added that the Narendra Modi government will provide jobs to youth make them self independent through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

"Bihar is a land of revolutions. The present Bihar will contribute in the development of the nation. Bihar has 58 per cent youth population. Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. We will jobs to youth make them self independent through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya alleged that the opposition leaders have become jobless under Modi government."The opposition has become jobless under Modi rule and they raise issues for themselves, not for youths. We understand the issues of jobs. We will try to fulfil the vacancy as soon as possible," he said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. The BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.

RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JD-U (16.83 per cent).Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to NDA.

(With ANI input)