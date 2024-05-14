BJP Leads In Political Advertisements Seeking Poll Body Approval, Reveals Data

New Delh: Among all parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted the highest number of advertisements related to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for approval, sources at the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said.

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data accessed by PTI showed. It was followed by the Indian National Congress with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements.

The Aam Aadmi Party submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements related to Lok Sabha elections. A total of 2,423 advertisements have been approved by the Chief Electoral Office against 638 applications sent by all political parties.

Three applications for 16 advertisements by the BJP are pending for approval with the poll body.

"The political parties submit applications for running short films, creatives, advertisements during election time. One application can contain request for multiple advertisements and short films," an official said.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing general elections, parties are required to seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to put up any kind of political advertisement in the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is tasked with removing the political advertisements by parties put up without approval from the CEO office across all 12 zones of the civic body. It removed over 8.84 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, signage, flags, among other forms of political advertisements without approval from the CEO office till May 13.

The AAP and Congress are contesting the elections in Delhi in a 4-3 seat sharing arrangement, while the BJP is contesting all seats. AAP candidates will be contesting from West, South, East and New Delhi seats while the Congress candidates are in fray from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.