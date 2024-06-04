Advertisement
LIVE | BJP Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

BJP Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: BJP voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Jun 04, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
BJP  Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. BJP has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The BJP is the largest and the richest Indian political party. The BJP has been the ruling party in India since 2014 with Narendra Modi as its Prime Minister candidate. The BJP has taken over the Indian voters with a storm ever since it came into power and is the likely favorite to get the majority again in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The BJP came to power in 2014 with a clear majority winning 282 seats and then establishing more dominance in 2019 by winning 303 seats. The party also has other strong candidates such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.

 

