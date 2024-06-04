BJP Maintains Lead In Jharkhand Despite Losing Ground Since 2019

In Jharkhand, the BJP is currently leading in eight Lok Sabha seats, while its ally, the AJSU Party, is leading in one, indicating a possible reduction of at least three seats for the BJP compared to the 2019 elections. During the previous polls, the BJP had secured 11 seats, with the AJSU Party winning one.

Meanwhile, the Congress is leading in two seats and the JMM in three, according to the latest trends.

Arjun Munda, a union minister and current member of parliament, was clearly losing the Khunti Lok Sabha seat to Kalicharan Munda of the Congress by almost 1.39 lakh votes.

In Singhbhum, Joba Manjhi of JMM led her closest competitor, Geeta Kora of the BJP, by 1.46 lakh votes.

Just prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Kora, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, became a member of the BJP.

In Palamu, former DGP and current BJP MP VD Ram was ahead of nearest competitor Mamta Bhuiyan of the RJD by 2.69 lakh votes.

In a close fight in Dumka, Sita Soren of the BJP, who had previously led JMM's Nalin Soren by 13,056 votes, is currently trailing.

Shortly before the Lok Sabha elections, Sita, a three-term JMM legislator, joined the BJP.

In Godda, sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was ahead of nearest Congress candidate Pradeep Yadav by 1.10 lakh votes.

In Giridih, supporters of the Jharkhand Bhasa Khatiyan Sangarsh Samiti (JBKSS) clashed with AJSU Party supporters during the eighth round of counting, alleging irregularities. Police used light lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to an official.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 AM for 14 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-election in Jharkhand amid heavy security, with a total of 244 candidates contesting. "Chatra and Koderma will have the maximum number of rounds at 27 each, while Khunti will have the minimum at 16. There will be 24 rounds of counting in the Gandey assembly by-election," stated Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.

In the parliamentary polls, nine sitting MPs and 12 MLAs are running for office. In Chaibasa, a poll staffer fainted due to the heat and was taken to a hospital.

Overall, Jharkhand recorded a 66.19 percent turnout across the four phases of voting from May 13 to June 1. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM each secured one seat.