BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal over his Telangana 'unemployment' stunt during KCR's rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his Telangana rally stunt where he asked people to raise their hands if they were unemployed but the crowd did not reciprocate to his call. Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal speaks the language of insolence inside the assembly, his government speaks the language of corruption and in Telangana, he spoke the language of lies.

"Language of insolence in assembly! Language of corruption in the AAP government! And the language of lies in Telangana! The people of Telangana showed a mirror to AAP and thus no hand was raised," said Tiwari.

In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can be seen saying, "How many of you are unemployed? Those who are unemployed can raise their hands. Whoever is unemployed (raise your hands)." When no one from the crowd reciprocated to his call, Kejriwal said, "I think people are not understanding my language. Many people are unemployed," he said in Hindi.

Kejriwal was in Hyderabad to attend a mega rally presided by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal said: "Now, the country wants a change. People came to know that these people (NDA government) did not come to change the country. They just came to ruin the country. The 2024 elections are an opportunity for you (people). Ten years is over. How long will you wait?"

He asked people to usher in a regime that would think about the country, unemployment, healthcare and price rise. It is not the Governors of some States who are troubling the elected Chief Ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that they act on the behest of the PM, the AAP leader said.