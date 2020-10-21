BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain tests COVID-19 positive, gets admitted to AIIMS trauma centre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Hussain said that he has got himself admitted into AIIMS trauma centre.

The BJP leader also said that he is "feeling fine" and that there's "nothing to worry about". He added that he had come in contact with a few people who tested positive for COVID-19 and on getting himself tested, the report came positive.

Hussain requested all who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

"I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive. Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines," he tweeted.

He also tweeted, "I have admitted myself into AIIMS trauma centre. I am feeling fine, nothing to worry about."

On October 17, Hussain had attacked the Congress, saying it was advocating the restoration of Article 370 if it came to power. Speaking to media persons, Hussain had said the Congress and other partners in the Mahagathbandhan should clarify their position on fielding Maskoor Usmani, a former Aligarh Muslim University student union leader, from the Jale seat.

Usmani, a native of Darbhanga, had been booked under sedition charges in 2019, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans. "Does the Mahagathbandhan endorse the ideology of Jinnah?" Hussain had asked.

Referring to article 370, Shahnawaz said that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah conducted a joint press conference. "The Congress party is hand in glove with them. I want to point out at P. Chidambaram`s statement that advocates that Article 370 be restored," Hussain had said.

Hussain had also attacked the Mahagathbandhan manifesto and said that Tejashwi Yadav wants to take the state`s development back by 15 years.